Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $770,000 Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

