Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $798,000 Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,097,379,000 after purchasing an additional 771,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,938,000 after acquiring an additional 786,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,188,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,068,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,671,000 after acquiring an additional 66,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $121.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $71.36 and a one year high of $121.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average of $106.86.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.