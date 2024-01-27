Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.76.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

