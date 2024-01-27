Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool stock opened at $377.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $423.97.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

