Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,437 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALE. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $66.69.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $378.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

