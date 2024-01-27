Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,527 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UDR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,605,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in UDR by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in UDR by 26.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 57,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in UDR by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Insider Activity at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.