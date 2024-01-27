Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 393 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on California Resources from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

California Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CRC opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. California Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

