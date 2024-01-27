Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 828,947 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 828,947 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Harmonic worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 53,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 551.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 104,061 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in Harmonic by 61.4% during the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,968,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,957,000 after acquiring an additional 748,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 8.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 66,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Harmonic Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $11.25 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 281.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

