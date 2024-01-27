Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $843,000 Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 2,137.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of FTI stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -257.13 and a beta of 1.64. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

