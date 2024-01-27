Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Position Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Alphatec by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Alphatec Price Performance

Alphatec stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 557,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 557,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Demski bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,787. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

