AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALA. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.95.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$28.50 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$21.25 and a twelve month high of C$28.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$27.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The company has a market cap of C$8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of C$3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.1584235 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,329,300.00. In related news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,150.00. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,329,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,059 and sold 152,126 shares valued at $4,163,580. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

