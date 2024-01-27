Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) vs. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Critical Analysis

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) and Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Alvotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.06 million ($9.07) -0.09 Alvotech $61.90 million 7.40 -$513.58 million N/A N/A

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alvotech.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvotech has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Alvotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Alvotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -203.00% Alvotech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Alvotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alvotech 0 3 0 0 2.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,486.83%. Alvotech has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential downside of 36.29%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Alvotech.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats Alvotech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Alvotech

(Get Free Report)

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass. It also offers AVT05, a biosimilar to Simponi and Simponi Aria, which is in early phase development to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other indications; AVT16, a biosimilar to an immunology product; AVT23, a biosimilar to Xolair, which is in late-stage development to treat nasal polyps; and AVT33, a biosimilar to an oncology product. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.