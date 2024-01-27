Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock Price Down 5.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) was down 5.1% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $25.29 and last traded at $25.29. Approximately 80,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 112,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.59 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amalgamated Financial

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated acquired 68,487 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $1,447,815.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,013,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,409,237.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $58,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,405 shares in the company, valued at $375,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,599 shares of company stock worth $473,066 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 862,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,733 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1,240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 140,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $797.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

