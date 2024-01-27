Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Smith Salley & Associates’ 5th Largest Position

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $159.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $160.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

