Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Amcor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.54 on Friday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $12.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMCR

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.