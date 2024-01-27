American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,782 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Well were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Well by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Well by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in American Well by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 190,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Get American Well alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

American Well Trading Down 3.5 %

AMWL opened at $1.11 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.89 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 257.20%. Equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Well

In related news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 58,409 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $62,497.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 615,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,383.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,423.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 58,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $62,497.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 615,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,622 shares of company stock valued at $175,572 over the last ninety days. 12.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Well Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.