Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Announces Earnings Results

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 80.82% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $391.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.72. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $402.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.