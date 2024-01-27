Analysts Set Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Price Target at $16.33

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AROC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 184.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 79.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.62. Archrock has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $16.83.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $253.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.98%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

