Analysts Set Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) PT at $38.83

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CATY stock opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

