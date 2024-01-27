Analysts Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target at $48.50

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cognex by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.52. Cognex has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $59.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

