Analysts Set Expectations for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $276.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 96,420.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,561,000 after buying an additional 2,203,211 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.5% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,387,000 after buying an additional 86,397 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.