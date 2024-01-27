Analysts Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Target Price at $325.89

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RACE. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.3% during the third quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ferrari by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 14.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Ferrari by 2.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $340.17 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $246.51 and a 12 month high of $372.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.56 and a 200-day moving average of $325.16.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

