Analysts Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Target Price at $325.89

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.89.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RACE. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.
Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $340.17 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $246.51 and a 12 month high of $372.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.56 and a 200-day moving average of $325.16.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
