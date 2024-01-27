Analysts Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) PT at $49.07

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.43.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
View Our Latest Report on IONS
Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %
IONS opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.