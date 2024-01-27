Analysts Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) PT at $49.07

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $322,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,071,654.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,668.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $322,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,028.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,769 shares of company stock worth $9,736,203 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

IONS opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

