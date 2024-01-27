Analysts Set Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target at $38.46

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KVYO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $172,000.

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. Klaviyo has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.95.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.16 million. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

