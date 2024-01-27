Analysts Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target at $51.45

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.45.

NTNX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NTNX

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,460,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 245,226 shares of company stock worth $10,796,748 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 7.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.