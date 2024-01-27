Analysts Set PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Price Target at $95.50

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PJT Partners

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 6,245.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $104.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.16.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.