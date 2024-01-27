Analysts Set Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Target Price at $8.38

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROVR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair lowered shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

ROVR opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.80 and a beta of 1.95. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rover Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at $31,577,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rover Group news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 24,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $192,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,577,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,036,287 shares of company stock worth $9,654,972 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth $13,920,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Rover Group by 135.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,978 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Rover Group by 3,225.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,480,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,197 shares in the last quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd grew its position in Rover Group by 135.0% in the second quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,838,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Rover Group by 304.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

