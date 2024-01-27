Analysts Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Target Price at GBX 123

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 123 ($1.56).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 94 ($1.19) to GBX 96 ($1.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.84) on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 98.92 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 150.40 ($1.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 139.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

