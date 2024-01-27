Analysts Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Price Target at $197.21

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $211.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.89. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $215.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total transaction of $633,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $467,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,108 shares of company stock valued at $10,030,794. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.