Analyzing Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI) & Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Health Intelligence and Upland Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Health Intelligence N/A N/A N/A Upland Software -61.26% 13.65% 2.36%

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Health Intelligence has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upland Software has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Health Intelligence $654,839.00 20.91 -$8.64 million N/A N/A Upland Software $317.30 million 0.41 -$68.41 million ($5.95) -0.70

This table compares Advanced Health Intelligence and Upland Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Advanced Health Intelligence has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upland Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Advanced Health Intelligence and Upland Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Health Intelligence 0 0 0 0 N/A Upland Software 2 2 1 0 1.80

Upland Software has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 17.75%. Given Upland Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Advanced Health Intelligence.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Upland Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Upland Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upland Software beats Advanced Health Intelligence on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It offers biometric health assessments, a multi-step process that employs facial scanning, heart rate measurements, body composition analysis, and cardiovascular fitness tests that evaluates an individual's health. The company also provides FaceScan, process that estimates on heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure, and other through facial scans; BodyScan, a smart body composition and dimensioning technology that enables user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, wellness, and government sectors. The company was formerly known as Advanced Human Imaging Limited and changed its name to Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. in December 2022. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal. The company also provides professional services, such as implementation, data extraction, integration and configuration, and training services, as well as customer support services. It serves large global corporations, various government agencies, and small and medium-sized businesses, as well as financial, consulting, technology, manufacturing, media, telecommunication, political, healthcare, life sciences, and retail and hospitality sectors. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

