Analyzing Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Beam Therapeutics and Black Diamond Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 8 4 0 2.33 Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $44.27, suggesting a potential upside of 82.27%. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 262.07%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $60.92 million 32.50 -$289.09 million ($4.17) -5.82 Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$91.17 million ($2.13) -1.36

Black Diamond Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Diamond Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -384.62% -40.66% -23.59% Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -78.17% -57.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Diamond Therapeutics beats Beam Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. The company has research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc., focus on in vivo base editing programs for targets rare genetic diseases of the liver, muscle, and central nervous system; Apellis Pharmaceuticals to conduct preclinical research on target specific genes within the complement system in various organs, including the eye, liver, and brain; Verve Therapeutics, Inc., for cardiovascular disease treatments; Sana Biotechnology, Inc., to research, develop, and commercialize rights to CRISPR Cas12b for cell therapy programs; Orbital Therapeutics design RNA for the prevention, treatment or diagnosis of human disease; and the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel for treatment of impaired vision and blindness. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial. It also develops BDTX-4933, a brain penetrant RAF MasterKey inhibitor, designed to be a brain penetrant and highly selective and potent inhibitor of oncogenic BRAF Class I, II, III and active RAF dimers, expected to initiate Phase 1 clinical trial. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

