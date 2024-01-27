Analyzing Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) & Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) and Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swvl has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and Swvl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 28.37% -54.63% 26.46% Swvl N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.51 billion 19.52 $429.38 million $16.93 70.66 Swvl $40.93 million 0.65 -$116.50 million N/A N/A

This table compares Fair Isaac and Swvl’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Swvl.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fair Isaac and Swvl, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 1 1 6 0 2.63 Swvl 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fair Isaac presently has a consensus target price of $1,187.20, indicating a potential downside of 0.76%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than Swvl.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swvl shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Swvl shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Swvl on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also offers FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to predictive credit and other scores that can be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. It offers FICO Customer Analytics, FICO Responsible AI, FICO Advisors, FICO Business Outcome Simulator, FICO Forecaster, FICO TRIAD Customer Manager, FICO Blaze Advisor, FICO Xpress Optimization, FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, FICO Analytics Workbench, FICO Data Orchestrator, FICO DMP Streaming, FICO Decision Optimizer, and FICO Strategy Director, as well as software implementation and configuration services. The company markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

About Swvl

(Get Free Report)

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. Swvl Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.