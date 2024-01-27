Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGPPF shares. Investec upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American Platinum from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

About Anglo American Platinum

Shares of AGPPF stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

