Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Up 7,500.0% in January

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 7,500.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

