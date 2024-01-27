Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Up 7,500.0% in January

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 7,500.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Anhui Conch Cement Trading Up 1.9 %
OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $19.93.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anhui Conch Cement
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.