Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARI. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 110,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 38.78, a current ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently -2,333.33%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,178.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARI

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.