Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,840,000 after purchasing an additional 220,653 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 165,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 108,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Medical by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after buying an additional 74,520 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Price Performance

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $348.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.80 million. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMEH shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

