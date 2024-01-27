Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 87,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 892,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $152,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 266,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,637,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $192.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.43. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.34.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

