Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Scott & Selber Inc.’s Largest Position

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 8.2% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parker Financial LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.34.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $192.42 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

