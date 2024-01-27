Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 30.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 901,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $154,278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 117,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Apple by 9.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 71,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.34.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $192.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.