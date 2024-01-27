Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,887 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.34.

Apple Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $192.42 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

