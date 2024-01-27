Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $9.35-9.70 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AIT opened at $177.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $182.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AIT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at $740,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 42.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after buying an additional 143,355 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth about $373,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

