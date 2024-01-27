Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Archrock has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Archrock has a payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Stock Performance

Archrock stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. 1,487,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Archrock by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Archrock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Archrock

About Archrock

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.