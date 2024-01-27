Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.29

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $2.03. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 6,836 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
