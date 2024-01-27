Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Shares Down 2.2%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.34. 129,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 976% from the average session volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
Ascend Wellness Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.
Ascend Wellness Company Profile
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.
