Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 20,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,420,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Stock Performance

AABB stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

