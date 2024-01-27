Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 20,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,420,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Stock Performance
AABB stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
