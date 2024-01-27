Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Assurant by 56.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 317,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 34.1% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Down 0.4 %

AIZ stock opened at $170.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.34. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $173.60.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.80.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

