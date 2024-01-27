Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

