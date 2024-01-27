Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Receives $26.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several research firms recently commented on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ATMU opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 79.43%. The firm had revenue of $396.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,200 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,348.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,533.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 488,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,712,000 after purchasing an additional 705,018 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

