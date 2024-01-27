Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD) Trading Down 7.2%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report) was down 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 49,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 66,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.19.

