Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,033.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:APPTF opened at C$8.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.94. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$7.50 and a 12 month high of C$8.92.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
