Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,033.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:APPTF opened at C$8.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.94. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$7.50 and a 12 month high of C$8.92.

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

